Richard DeLong
Richard Sidney Delong, 86, passed away June 3, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was born Oct. 21, 1933, in Hamburg, Pa. After graduating from Hamburg High School, he was signed to play professional baseball with the Braves organization. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served at Fort Chaffee and later overseas in Germany. After his discharge, he settled in Fort Smith with his wife Valeria, both lifelong members of St. Boniface church, and worked at Baldor Electric for two decades. His love of baseball led him to open DeLong's House of Baseball, a sports memorabilia shop, which he operated for about 25 years. Throughout his life, he was closely associated with the Boys and Girls clubs of Fort Smith. His volunteer service began in the 1960s and he continued into 2014, helping his grandsons, Jeremy and Joshua, coach their first teams. He also umpired countless games at Hunts Park, Ben Geren and other facilities. He also coached several basketball teams at the Jeffrey Boys Club. He was later inducted into the Boys and Girls Club Alumni Association Hall of Fame. Dick was an avid fisherman and sports fan who thoroughly enjoyed coaching, announcing football games at Hunts Park and teaching kids the fundamentals of the game. He was a devoted husband and father who will be sorely missed by family and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Valeria; and a great-granddaughter, Gemma.
He is survived by a daughter, Donna Brown of Muldow; two sons, Mike DeLong of Sherman, Texas, and Pat DeLong of Pensacola, Fla.; six grandchildren, Jeremy and Joshua Brown, Brenna Lewis and Brice DeLong, Crystal Stanley and Richard A. DeLong; and four great-grandchildren, Landon, Tanner, Brooks and Greyson.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday June, 5 at Fentress Mortuary Chapel. Interment will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Fentress Mortuary of Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Leroy Brown, Marty Hoyt, Justin Hoyt, Jeremy Brown, Joshua Brown, Brice DeLong and Richard A. DeLong.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club, 4905 N. O St., Ft Smith, AR 72903; or Boys and Girls Club of Sherman, P.O. Box 452, Sherman, TX 75091.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.