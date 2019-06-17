Home

POWERED BY

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Richard Donovan

Richard Donovan Obituary
Richard Donovan
Richard Donovan, 66, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. He spent his formative working years as an operating room technician at St. Edward Hospital, Sparks Regional Medical Center and Parker Orthopedic alongside Dr. Douglas Parker. Richard was a lifelong Razorback fan and enjoyed all sports. He was an avid chess player and traveled to competitive tournaments. One of his many loves was his Les Paul, which he would play frequently bringing himself and others much happiness. He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ruth Donovan; and his sister, Jane Dye.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Brenda Donovan; a son, Patrick Donovan; and two grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, David Donovan of Fort Worth, Texas, and Eddie Donovan of Fort Smith; one sister, Mary Williams of Fort Smith; and his close friend of 54 years, Mike Engles.
He will be laid to rest at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Forrest Park Cemetery with a graveside service under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 18, 2019
