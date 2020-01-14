Home

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Mayberry Cemetery
Central City, AR
View Map
Richard Flanagan Jr.


1985 - 2020
Richard Flanagan Jr. Obituary
Richard Flanagan Jr.
Richard Todd Flanagan Jr., 34, of Fort Smith passed away Jan. 9, 2020. He was born June 30, 1985, in Fort Smith to the late Richard Todd Flanagan Sr. and Shannon (Moore) Flanagan. He was a certified landscaper.
He is survived by his fiancée, Pebbles Sigrest; a brother, Kyle Flanagan and wife Champagne of Fort Smith; a niece, Mia Flanagan of Fort Smith; and three cousins, Michael Shelton and and Jesse Soto, both of Bentonville, and Josh Flanagan of Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Mayberry Cemetery in Central City.
Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 16, 2020
