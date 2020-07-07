Richard Foster
Richard H. Foster, 89, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born June 11, 1931, in Valparaiso, Ind., to Henry and Dorothy Foster. He was a retired banker from First National Bank of Fort Smith and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, where he served as a commissioned officer. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and treasurer, and the Rotary Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Foster.
He is survived by three daughters, Catherine Foster Kirkpatrick of Pleasant Hill, Calif., Toni Foster Dally of Blakeslee, Pa., and Linda Foster Neville of Edmond, Okla.; a son, Richard "Rick" Foster of Oklahoma City; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Private committal service was held at First Presbyterian Church Columbarium. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Hobson Preschool and Kindergarten, 116 N. 12th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To sign his online guestbook, please go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.