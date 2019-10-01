Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Fox


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Fox Obituary
Richard Fox
Richard Allen Fox, 69, of Charleston entered into rest Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 8, 1950, in Charleston, the son of the late Lyndel and Vassie Fox. He was a retired oil field worker and farmer and a member of the National Guard and First Free Will Baptist in Charleston. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his family and going to ballgames.
He was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Arrona; a sister, Betty Lou Fox; and a brother-in-law, Lyndal "Pete" Hall.
Survivors include his wife, Johnnie (Greb) Fox; two sons, Jeremy Allen Fox and wife Cindy of Alvord, Texas, and Cody Allen Fox and wife Megan of Charleston; two stepsons, Stephen and wife Stacy Greb and Brian Greb, both of Ratcliff; two sisters, Linda Mae Hall of Ozark and Sue Johnson and husband David of Paris; a brother, Terry A. Fox and wife Beverly of Ozark; 11 grandchildren, Macy, Easton, Cam and Casey Fox, Andrew and Bobby Fox, Landon Greb, Ronnie and Sammie Greb, Jordon Cleveland and Darren Friend; and a great-grandchild, Beckhym Cleveland.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Smith Mortuary in Charleston officiated by Brother Jeff Holland with interment at Garden of Memories in Charleston.
Visitation with friends and family will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Pallbearers will be Daniel and Adam Johnson, Toby Roberts, Jamie Fisher, Danny Roberts and Casey Fox.
Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Loughridge, (Tudy), David Greb and David Johnson.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now