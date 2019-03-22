|
|
Richard Gilbert
Richard "Pokey" Gilbert, 84, of Tecumseh, Okla., passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Shawnee, Okla. He was born Aug. 1, 1934, to Sam and Beatrice (Yonts) Gilbert in Booneville. Pokey was raised in Booneville and was a 1953 graduate of Booneville High School. He married Ann "Sis" W. Whitaker on July 8, 1956, in Booneville and they began their family in Booneville. They later moved to Tecumseh in 1971 and lived there since. Ann preceded him in death on June 14, 1996. Pokey started his trucking career at the age of 14. He worked for various individuals before beginning to drive a truck for Lee Way Motor Freight in Oklahoma City in 1967. In 1971, he along with his wife Ann, started from a single truck operation and built Gilbert & Sons Trucking. The company now operates in 48 states and five Canadian provinces with more than 180 pieces of equipment. He had been a member of First Baptist Church in Tecumseh since 1971. Pokey loved going to truck and equipment auctions. His experience and knowledge in the trucking industry is well respected throughout the country. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, friend and mentor. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann "Sis" Gilbert; parents, Sam and Beatrice Gilbert; two brothers, Danny Wayne Gilbert and Jimmy Gilbert; and nephew, David Finnie.
Those left to cherish his memory are three sons, one daughter-in-law and one fiancée, Rick Gilbert of Tecumseh, Randy and Suzanne Gilbert of Tecumseh and Ron Gilbert and Jackie Schmidlkofer of Shawnee; four grandchildren, Josh and Robin Gilbert, Jeff Gilbert, Shanie and Zack McLemore and Annie Jo Gilbert; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Mary Finnie of Fort Smith and Nancy and Jerry Davis of Branson, Mo.; one brother and four sisters-in-law, Sammy and Mary Ann Gilbert of Magazine, Nancy Gilbert of Harrison, Kathy Gilbert of Magazine and Ann Whitaker of Booneville; and many loving friends and extended family.
The family has designated First Baptist Church in Tecumseh building fund as appropriate for memorials.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Tecumseh with the Rev. Tony Peak officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery, under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home in Tecumseh.
To share memories or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 23, 2019