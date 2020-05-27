Home

Richard Graham of Harrison, formerly of Fort Smith, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. He was 95 years old. The son of Charles R. and Nina Pearl (Sloan) Graham, he was born June 20, 1924, in Erie, Pa. Richard retired from Tyson Foods after 43 years in the poultry business. He was an avid golfer, a private pilot and loved to dance. Richard previously resided in Muskogee, Okla., and Clarksville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Jo Graham; his parents; and a sister, Jean Graham Chase.
Survivors include two sons, Richard "Rick" Graham and wife Pat and Ron Graham and wife Dolly; four grandchildren, Chad Graham and wife Elyse, Staci Floring and husband Allen, Casey Graham and wife Kristin and Sunny Skaggs and husband Bill; and eight grandchildren.
Private funeral services are under the direction of Hold Memorial Chapel in Harrision.
Condolences may be made at www.holtchapel.com.
Published in Times Record on May 28, 2020
