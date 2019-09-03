|
Richard Grim
Our heavenly Father decided Richard "Dick" Lee Grim, 84, of Fort Smith needed to come on home Sunday morning, Sept. 1, 2019. He had been away from his beloved Robia Grim for too long and we're sure she was there to meet him and take him to meet our Savior. He was born in Wheaton, Kan., on Feb. 13, 1935, to Eugene Abraham Grim and Mary Katherine (Pinick) Grim. After graduating from high school in Onaga, Kan., in 1953, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and met the love of his life Robia Mae Hanks in boot camp. They were married July 2, 1954. To this union, three children were born: Robert Alan (1956), Laura Jean (1959) and William Scott (1962).
Dick loved the Air Force and dedicated 20-plus years to the service of his country. He was especially proud of his work with the Air Force Technical Applications Center (AFTAC) that focused on the detection of atomic explosions throughout the world. Dick fondly referred to AFTAC as the "Irregular Air Force." His work at AFTAC was partially declassified in 1997, years after his military retirement. Prior to then, other than knowing he was in the Air Force and subject to long stints away from home and multiple temporary duty assignments, none of us (including mom) had any real idea of what he did.
All told, the family lived in 20 homes, in eight states and overseas. Although he loved to share his stories, Dick's favorite tour of duty with his family was when they were all together for two tours in Misawa, Japan. Dick, Robia and the entire family immersed themselves in the culture and traveled all over northern Japan. Lack of language skills was never a barrier. Dick was an active member of the Freemasons and diligently supported Robia's service in the Eastern Star. At the end of their second tour, the Grim family moved to Arkansas to be closer to Dick's parents.
After retiring from the Air Force, Dick embarked on a second career in Fort Smith, working for the City of Fort Smith. Initially, he worked in the traffic department and ultimately in police communications. Dick was instrumental in the planning and implementation of the 911 system in the City of Fort Smith. Dick also spent years as a volunteer at St. Edward Mercy Medical Center, where he initially served as a lay counselor for those who would undergo heart surgery (as he had).
Dick's children are especially proud of how their father cared for their mother in her final years. He demonstrated extraordinary patience, persistence, energy and love. During this time, he amazed us all when he asked Bill, his son, to take him up for a spin in his Piper Arrow II. Early in his career, Dick had hopes of becoming a pilot himself. Although this didn't become a reality for Dick, it did for his son.
Dick was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Robia Mae (Hanks) Grim. He was also preceded in death by his son, Robert Alan Grim; a brother, David Grim; and a sister, Mary Jean Handley.
He is survived by his daughter, Laura Pitman and husband Ron of Oklahoma City; son, William Grim and wife Linda of Houston; grandson, Vance and wife Leslie Pitman and great-grandsons Gavin and Leyton of Springdale; granddaughter, Rhonda Pitman and boyfriend Jesse Galwinske of Los Angeles; granddaughter, Sarah Harris and husband Troy and great-grandson Jason of Memphis, Tenn.; granddaughter, Rachel Grim of Denton, Texas; brother, George Grim of Robert Lee, Texas; sister, Cindy Hays and husband Hank of Fort Smith; brother-in-law, Melvin Handley of Onaga; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Private burial was held at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.
For those moved to do so, donations may be made in Dick's memory to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 467, P.O. Box 14031, Fort Smith, AR 72917.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 4, 2019