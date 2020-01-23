|
Richard Haeberle
Richard "Ricky" Lee Haeberle, 36, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Barling. He was born Aug. 21, 1983, in Siloam Springs to Fred L. Haeberle and Tammy Chrittenden Haeberle. He was a sergeant first class in the Arkansas Army National Guard, a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and a member of East Side Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Ashley Haeberle; three children, Brooklyn, Peyton and Colton Haeberle, all of the home; his mother, Tammy Haeberle of Westville, Okla.; his father, Fred Haeberle and wife Wendy Ellenbecker of Siloam Springs; his maternal grandparents, Elbert and Nellie Crittenden of Westville; his paternal grandmother, Donna Haeberle of Park Hill, Okla.; his paternal grandparents, Stan and Susan Andrews of Springdale; and two sisters, Miranda Gregory of Tulsa and Brandi Ellenbecker of Siloam Springs.
Funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at East Side Baptist Church. Burial with military honors will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Chris Williams, Bryon Carr, Ryan Cobb, Tony Dye, Chris Drost, Jeremy Martin, Nathan Riggs, Jay Baker and Brody Barrett at the church and the military funeral honors team at the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to East Side Baptist Church Safety Team, 2710 Massard Road, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 24, 2020