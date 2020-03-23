Home

POWERED BY

Services
Agent Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4414
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Harp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Harp

Send Flowers
Richard Harp Obituary
Richard Harp
Richard "R.C." Harp, 67, of Sallisaw died Friday, March 20, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly; a daughter, Hannah Harp of Sallisaw; a stepdaughter, Kacie Hawkins of Sallisaw; a son, Ryan Harp of Tahlequah, Okla.; his stepmother, Marsha Harp of Sallisaw; two sisters, Debi Thayer of Little Rock and Donna Harp of Dallas; a grandchild; and two stepgrandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -