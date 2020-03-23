|
Richard Harp
Richard "R.C." Harp, 67, of Sallisaw died Friday, March 20, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly; a daughter, Hannah Harp of Sallisaw; a stepdaughter, Kacie Hawkins of Sallisaw; a son, Ryan Harp of Tahlequah, Okla.; his stepmother, Marsha Harp of Sallisaw; two sisters, Debi Thayer of Little Rock and Donna Harp of Dallas; a grandchild; and two stepgrandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 24, 2020