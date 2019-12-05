|
Richard Hogge
Richard "Poppy" E. Hogge, 60, of Huntington passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Fayetteville. He was a carpenter-contractor and a member of First Baptist Church of Jenny Lind and The Gideons — Waldron Camp for over 15 years.
He is survived by his wife, Melody Hogge; a daughter, Adrianne King and husband Matt of Denton, Texas; his father and stepmother, James and Donna Hogge of Witcherville; a sister, Melinda Stevens of Lavaca; and two grandchildren, Carter and Caroline.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Jenny Lind with interment at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation is under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 6, 2019