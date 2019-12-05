Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hogge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Hogge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Hogge Obituary
Richard Hogge
Richard "Poppy" E. Hogge, 60, of Huntington passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Fayetteville. He was a carpenter-contractor and a member of First Baptist Church of Jenny Lind and The Gideons — Waldron Camp for over 15 years.
He is survived by his wife, Melody Hogge; a daughter, Adrianne King and husband Matt of Denton, Texas; his father and stepmother, James and Donna Hogge of Witcherville; a sister, Melinda Stevens of Lavaca; and two grandchildren, Carter and Caroline.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Jenny Lind with interment at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation is under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -