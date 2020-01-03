Home

Richard Howard Obituary
Richard Wayne Howard, 69, of Ozark died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Fayetteville. He was born March 5, 1950, in Mount Pleasant, Texas, to Farris Edward Sr. and Rita Cantu Howard. He was a retired contractor, a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the GPAA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dennis Howard; and a sister, Barbara Wilson.
He is survived by three sisters, Beverly Singletary and husband Roy of Fort Smith and Jo Ann Hayes and Ginger Armstrong, both of Ozark; a brother, Farris Howard Jr. and wife Brenda of Ozark; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jim Reynolds officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ehren Czerwinski, Bruce Scott, Dan Diver, Rick Setting, Mark Weathers and Steve Outlaw.
To leave online condolences, visit www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 5, 2020
