Richard Jones
Richard Elwin Jones, 85, of Fort Smith passed away at his home on Oct. 18, 2019. Although Richard retired from Baldor Electric as a computer programmer, he was often asked if he was a building contractor based on the house projects that he took on. His meticulous nature and strong work ethic were apparent in everything he did. Richard loved his time outdoors, working tirelessly keeping up his property and building his road. He was always helping his family and others with projects — remodeling houses and various yard work projects. He loved hiking and going for long walks. For generations, the family game was pinochle and he was always willing to play. Later in life, he learned to dance and was able to spend many years enjoying dancing with his special dance partner, Nada Wilburn.
Richard is survived by his daughters, Dorene "Layla" Taqi (Nader), Renate Haeckler (Phil) and Katherine Myhand (Brian); a brother, Everett Jones; many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family including his ex-wife, with whom he spent 28 loving years, Dorothy Jones. Richard was honest, caring and loving father, grandfather and friend to many.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, with memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at Edwards Funeral Home, 201 N. 12th St., Fort Smith.
Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019