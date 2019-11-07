|
Richard Jones
Richard Jones, 63, of Mountainburg passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. He was born Jan. 15, 1956, in Muskogee, Okla. He was a truck driver and an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a great steward in the community.
He is survived by a daughter, Roseann Town of Huntsville, Ala.; three sons, Levi Jones of Rogers, Daniel Mayfield of Tulsa and Jody Mayfield of Springfield, Mo.; two sisters, Sandy Stevenson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Kristina Vandenberg of Mancos, Colo.; five brothers, John Jones of Cedar Rapids, Gary Brender of Vacaville, Calif., Don Britt of Santa Fe, N.M., Delbert Jones of Bonanza and Dale Jones of Iowa City, Iowa; and numerous grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with cremation to follow, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Rifle Association online at donate.nra.org or your local Republican party at www.gop.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 8, 2019