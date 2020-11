Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Kish

Richard Charles Kish, 74, of Pocola died Oct. 28, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Community Bible Church in Fort Smith with burial at noon at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home on Pocola.

He is survived by two daughters, Keri Rathbun and Traci Holland; and four grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



