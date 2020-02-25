Home

Richard Lanman Obituary
Richard Lanman
Richard Leighton Lanman, 93, moved to heaven on Feb. 23, 2020. A World War II Navy veteran, Brother Lanman was called as a teenager to serve as a pastor. His heart and seven decades-long service was for rural churches and various missions. He was a counselor and led many people to the Lord. He married and buried generations of families and visited the sick and hurting families in the communities in which he served. Because of his choices to follow Jesus, many people were blessed.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Jeanie; his parents; his brothers; and two children, Becky and Brad.
He is survived by his children, Peggy Williams, Ricki Schoen, Stephen Lanman and wife Lisa and Eric Lanman; 13 grandchildren, Robin, Jodi, Michael, Andrea, Cory, Chantay, Bethany, Merritt, Hannah, Melody, Rachel, Amanda and Emily; 35 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Midland Baptist Church with interment to follow at Mount Olive Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 2911 W. Highway 10, Greenwood.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., prior to the service.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 26, 2020
