Richard Leding
Richard Henry Leding, 93, of Altus passed away Aug. 8, 2020. He was born Aug. 6, 1927, in Altus to Henry and Amelia Schneider Leding.
He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. Richard married Geraldine Rofkahr on Oct. 25, 1952, and they were married for 67 years. He was the owner and operator of Leding Vineyards, until he retired at the age of 90.
He enjoyed listening to music and watching his favorite shows on television. He loved farming. The vineyards and former peach orchards were a pride and joy of his. He loved holidays and all of the decorations that came with them. Most of all, he loved loving his family. Richard was proud of his kids and all of their accomplishments. The biggest smile adorned his face when any of his friends or family would enter the room.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Duane Leding; a brother, Norbert Leding; a granddaughter, April Gilbert; a grandson, Denver Leding; and other family and friends that went before him.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine; four sons, Rickey Leding and wife Angel of Altus, David Leding and wife Barbara of Yukon, Okla., and Martin Leding and Albert Leding and wife Janet, both of Altus; three daughters, Judy Helmert of Ozark, Janice West and husband Clint of Altus and Roberta Dorrough and husband Sam of Ozark; 22 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews; and many family and friends.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Pius Iwu officiating, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home. The family asks that only family be in the church during the rosary and funeral Mass. All are welcome to attend the graveside service at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Altus.
Open visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family of Richard H. Leding wishes to thank all who reached out with words of encouragement and love during these difficult times.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 5118 St. Marys Lane, Altus, AR 72821.
