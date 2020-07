Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Lincks

Richard Lincks, 81, of Fort Smith died July 22, 2020.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Woodlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; a sister, Mona Miller; and five brothers, Darrell, Carroll, D.J., Jim and John Lincks.

Viewing will be 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.



