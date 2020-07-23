1/
Richard Lincks
Richard Lincks, 81, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born Nov. 8, 1938, in Fort Smith to George and Dayne Lincks. He was a retired truck driver from ABF and a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Betty Ann Lincks.
He is survived by his wife, Mary of the home; a sister, Mona Miller; and five brothers, Darrell, Carroll, D.J., Jim and John Lincks.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Woodlawn Mausoleum Chapel with interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be from 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.
To view his online guestbook, please go to www.fentressmortuary.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
08:00 - 12:00 PM
Fentress Mortuary
JUL
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797836178
