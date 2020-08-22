Richard Mille
Richard E. Mille, 72, of Fort Smith passed away Aug. 19, 2020. He was born Jan. 5, 1948, in Fort Smith to Albert John Mille and Rosa Agatha Elser Mille. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.
He was an airplane enthusiast and obtained both his private and commercial pilot licenses. He traveled all over the United States with his wife. He was an accomplished carpenter who did many wood working projects for his home and church, St. Boniface Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Danielle Allison Mille; and two sisters, Jeanette Elkins and Bertha Wormke.
Survivors include his loving wife, Judy Mille; a daughter and son-in-law, Resa and Todd Green of Fort Smith; two grandchildren he adored, Brayden and Camryn Green of Fort Smith; a sister, Virginia Carmack of Van Buren; a brother, David Mille of Fort Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Rosary will be said at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 at St Boniface Catholic Church with funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
