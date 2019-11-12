Home

Richard Wayne Nelson, age 72, of Benton passed away Nov. 8, 2019. He was born May 12, 1947, in Indio, Calif., to Aubyn and Walter Nelson. Richard grew up in California. He worked for Southern Pacific Railroad as a brakeman until his volunteer service in the U.S. Air Force, serving his country honorably in Vietnam. Upon his return, he returned to work for Southern Pacific Railroad as a dispatcher. Richard and his family moved to Van Buren in the summer of 1987. The family then relocated to central Arkansas in 2005. He was an avid reader of all things historical or financial, he enjoyed listening to jazz and would gladly engage in a knowledgeable and enthusiastic discussion on investing, politics, religion, weapons or any subject of interest.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Darlene; two sons, Douglas of Washington, Utah, and Tyler of Bryant; a sister, Kay Aikens of Van Buren; and three grandchildren.
His online guestbook is available at www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 13, 2019
