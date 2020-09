Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Pottridge

Richard "Gene" Pottridge, 87, of Howe died Sept. 26, 2020, in Howe.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel.

He is survived by a daughter, Janee Lewis; two sisters, Twyla Maxwell and Shirley Brothers; a brother, Gary Pottridge; a grandchild; and three great-grandchildren.



