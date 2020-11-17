1/
Richard Rose
1958 - 2020
{ "" }
Richard Wayne Rose, 62, of Barling went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 14, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 15, 1958, in Ventura, Calif. He was a former painter and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Montgomery Rose; a sister, B.J. Kiser; and his parents, John and Rosemary Bradley.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Regina Townsend-Rose; three children, LaDawna Dillman (Matt) and Ryan Rose (Janafay), both of Fort Smith, and Makhalee Mortimore (Chris) of Waldron; three stepchildren, Cassie Wood of Washington, D.C., and Sarah Allison Frapp (Murry) and Kenneth Allison, both of Vinita, Okla.; four siblings, Karen Kiser of San Diego, Johnny Bradley of Oregon, Patty Neill of Yakima, Wash., and Lynn Ross of Crescent City, Calif.; and nine grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Memorial service
03:00 PM
U.S. National Cemetery
