|
|
Richard Smith
Richard A. Smith, 74, of Fort Smith entered into rest on April 2, 2020. He was born April 18, 1945, in Fort Smith to the Rev. Coleman and Ellen (Harrison) Smith. He was a car salesman and a member of Quinn Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Martha Smith; and a son, Michael Smith.
He is survived by a son, John Smith of Fort Smith; two daughters, Shawntel and Devona Smith, both of Fort Smith; 15 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 9, 2020