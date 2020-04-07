Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Smith Obituary
Richard Smith
Richard A. Smith, 74, of Fort Smith entered into rest on April 2, 2020. He was born April 18, 1945, in Fort Smith to the Rev. Coleman and Ellen (Harrison) Smith. He was a car salesman and a member of Quinn Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Martha Smith; and a son, Michael Smith.
He is survived by a son, John Smith of Fort Smith; two daughters, Shawntel and Devona Smith, both of Fort Smith; 15 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -