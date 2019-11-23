|
|
Richard Spears
Richard Larry Spears Sr., known to family and friends as "Dick," passed away Nov. 22, 2019, at age 87. Dick graduated from St. Anne's Academy and Draughon's Business College. He was employed by Oklahoma Gas and Electric Corp. as a distribution operator for 34-plus years. His family opened Midland Bowl in October of 1963. He worked as second shift manager and ran the pro shop until he sold his interest in 1985. Dick was a member of the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA) from 1963-85. He bowled sitting in a chair at the foul line setting over 12 records in the American Bowling Congress record book. As a certified bowling instructor by the American Bowling Congress, American Junior Bowling Congress and BPAA Youth Bowling Congress, he taught hundreds of young children to bowl, ran Midland Bowl Junior Bowling League for over 10 years and was elected to Fort Smith Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 1992, serving as director and vice president. He was inducted into the Arkansas State Bowling Hall of Fame on Oct. 21, 2017. Dick was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 50-plus years and Barling Senior Center for 25-plus years. He also worked for the March of Dimes and codirected the River Valley March of Dimes with Bill Berryman. Dick never met a stranger. His love for family and his church was always on his mind. He looked forward to his Lord Jesus Christ and the church family each week. He was chairman of St. Mary's Cemetery, awarded the stewardship award at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church and was a tribunal field advocate for the Diocese of Little Rock. Dick held the Barling city director at-large position No. 7 from May 1992 to December 2010. He was a member of Fort Chaffee deconstruction committee from 1997-2002 and a member of the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce. Dick volunteered as a member of the Barling Fire Department.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; a son, Richard "Ricky" Spears Jr.; and a sister, Judy Ann Luers.
He is survived by a daughter, Cindy Davis of Barling; a son, William "Boo" E. Spears and his wife Lisa of Fort Smith; a daughter in law, Linda Spears of Rogers; four grandchildren, Christy Overly, Brandon Overly and his wife Joni, Julie Steele and her husband Jason and Addie Evans; seven great-grandchildren, Emily Arnold and her husband Orry, Bailey Steele and Lawson, Evan, Cooper, Hudson and Hadleigh Overly; a great-great-grandson, Easton Arnold; a halfbrother, David Spears and his wife Frances; and two aunts, Pat Becker and Jerri Martin, both of Fort Smith.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Barling with burial to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Rosary service will be said at 6 p.m. Monday at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Tony Meeks, Steve Core, Jim Strobel, Bill Mason, Everett Lux and Jack Madden.
Honorary pallbearers are Ben Etzkorn Sr., Emmett Martin and members of the OG&E Pioneer Club and Fort Smith Bowling Association Hall of Fame.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
God bless all who have helped this family during this difficult time.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019