More Obituaries for Richard Staser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Staser

Richard Staser Obituary
Richard Glen Staser, 66, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Franklin County. He retired from Quanex Macsteel.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Staser.
He is survived by two sons, Richard Allen Staser of Huntington and Donald Glen Staser of Greenwood; a sister, Mary Tiernan of Chesterfield, Mo.; and four grandchildren.
Cremation is under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 5, 2020
