Richard Staser
Richard Glen Staser, 66, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Franklin County. He retired from Quanex Macsteel.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Staser.
He is survived by two sons, Richard Allen Staser of Huntington and Donald Glen Staser of Greenwood; a sister, Mary Tiernan of Chesterfield, Mo.; and four grandchildren.
Cremation is under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 5, 2020