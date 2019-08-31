|
|
Richard Takatch Jr.
Richard Stephen Takatch Jr., 62, of Fort Smith passed from this life Aug. 29, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Dec. 22, 1956, in Cleveland. Rick will be remembered for being a lover of life and music. He was a copper fabricator for SPF America.
Rick is survived by two daughters, Cristina Takatch of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Shawnda Buscher of San Antonio; his mother, Diane Czaplewski of Corpus Christi; his sister, Michelle Bennett of Corpus Christi; three brothers, Randall Takatch of London, Ark., Ronald Takatch of Corpus Christi and Robert Takatch of Fort Smith; as well as his grandchildren, Gabriella Nicole Valdez, Kayla Annmarie Valdez, Ryan Marcus Valdez, Dezirae Leeann Gonzalez and Lorelei Skye Buscher.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Takatch Sr.
Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends following the service.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 1, 2019