Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Richard Thomas

Richard Thomas Obituary
Richard Thomas
Richard Harold Thomas, 67, of Van Buren passed away March 28, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 15, 1951, to the late Harold and Wilma (Hall) Thomas. He was a communications operator for the Arkansas State Police. He was of the Baptist faith and loved the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by one sister, Karen Dodd of Fort Smith; one niece, Katie Davis of Moore, Okla.; and two nephews, Adam Dodd of Fort Worth, Texas, and Josh Dodd of Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Gill Cemetery pavilion in Van Buren, officiated by the Rev. Don Hall.
Visitation will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Memorials may be made to Spradling Baptist Church, 3515 N. 50th St., Fort Smith, AR 72904.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 31, 2019
