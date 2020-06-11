Richard Tracy
Richard Tracy
Richard Blaine Tracy passed away June 10, 2020, in Fort Smith at the age of 85. He was born Nov. 9, 1934, in Detroit.
He is survived by his wife, Shelly of the home.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
