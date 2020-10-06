Richard Udouj
Richard John Udouj passed away peacefully on Oct. 4, 2020, in Fort Smith, where he lived for 84 years. He was born May 6, 1936.
Dick had a passion for life unmatched by most others. He never met a stranger and was seldom made uncomfortable. He loved a smile and anyone who wore one. He leaves a legacy of unwavering kindness, dedicated philanthropy, good humor and resolute faith.
His wife and children were the great joys of his life and he rarely missed events of importance. From attending dance recitals to coaching baseball to graduations, marriages, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the love he had for his family was felt by all.
After attending St. Anne's Academy and the University of Arkansas and graduating from Creighton University, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, he accepted a job at Riverside Furniture Corp. Riverside was founded by his many uncles and he worked closely with his Uncle Herman. As his love for his uncles and the company grew, he eventually became president of Riverside. Furniture was much more than a job for Dick, he had an unparalleled excitement and enthusiasm for the industry.
Over the course of his career, he served as director of Arkansas Best Corp., managing partner of Florentino III, executive director of Home Furnishings Council, president of the American Furniture Manufacturers Association, first president of the American Furniture Hall of Fame, president of the Manufacturers Executive Association in Fort Smith, and wood advisor specialist of Winrock International. An exemplar for the industry, he was elected to the Arkansas Furniture Hall of Fame and received the International Home Furnishings Representatives Association Pillar of Industry Award.
Dick also knew the importance of making an impact in his own community. He was committed to giving back to the city of Fort Smith and was incredibly active in civic affairs. He was recognized early in his life as an Outstanding Young Man of Fort Smith in 1967 and was one of five recipients of the Outstanding Young Man of Arkansas award in 1969. He was a charter board member of Leadership Fort Smith and served on the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce Board and U.S. Marshals Museum Development Board. He was a founding member of the Hardwood Tree Museum and acting president of the Fort Smith Art Center for 10 years.
He was especially committed to the mission of Mercy Hospital and volunteered under Sister Judith Marie Keith as president, sat on the board of trustees, served as president of the board of advisors and further assisted where needed with anything involving the Sisters of Mercy, including the Trinity Junior High Fund Drive for Endowments and the nominating committee for president of Trinity Educational Trust.
The stated mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to "prepare young men to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes." Dick shared this mission personally, attaining Life Scout and continuing to support the scouts throughout his lifetime. He was immensely proud of his sons, Father Reginald "Richard" Udouj, OSB, for attaining Eagle Scout and Frank Udouj for attaining Life Scout. Dick ultimately became a den organizer for local packs, served as president of the Westark Area Council Boy Scouts of America and was chair of the fund drive for Rogers Scout Reservation. In addition, he received the St. George Award, Phoenix Order of the Arrow, Ad Altare Dei Award and Silver Beaver Award.
Dick dedicated his life to spending time with his family, working in the furniture industry, giving back to the city of Fort Smith and volunteering with the Boy Scouts. He loved to play golf, travel the world and spend time with his devoted family and friends. He lived life large and could always be counted on to entertain with a witty one-liner and a thought-provoking question that sparked hours of conversation and debate.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, John Joseph Udouj Jr. and Olivia Vorster Udouj; his sister, Judith Maxwell; and his grandparents, John Joseph Udouj, Katherine Weiderkehr Udouj and Mary and John Vorster.
He is survived and celebrated by his wife of 61 years, Mary Youmans Udouj; his sister, Sharon Mosser of Dallas; his brother, Michael Anthony Udouj and wife Nancy of Fort Smith; his children, Natalie Udouj Devero and husband Phil of Dallas, Father Reginald "Richard" Udouj, OSB, of Subiaco, Cristelyn Udouj Roebuck of Fort Smith and Frank Youmans Udouj and wife Kelly of Little Rock; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Ryland, Gretchen Marie and Richard Udouj Devero, Mary Frances and Rebecca Clay Roebuck, Frank Youmans Jr. and wife Hannah and Katelyn Marie and Grace Augusta Udouj; his stepgrandchildren, Avery and Andrew England; and his great-grandchild, Olivia Grace Udouj.
Rosary service will be said at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at St. Boniface Catholic Church.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Christ the King Catholic Church; seating will be limited. Private graveside service will follow under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service will be available to view on Christ the King's Facebook page at CTKCatholicParishFS.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King School Scholarship Fund, Mercy Hospital or the Boy Scouts of America.
Pallbearers will be Phil and Richard U. Devero, Richard Downing, Chip Johnson, Jim Meadows, Bill Priakos, Don A. Smith, Howard Spradlin and Frank Y. Udouj Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Gaylon Patterson, Bob Worley and Raymond Kalsman.
