Richard Walters
Richard C Walters, 88, a former resident of Arkansas, died Oct. 19, 2020, in Allen, Texas. He was born March 25, 1932, in Wichita, Kan., to Ralph and Doris Walters.
Richard attended high school in Wichita and was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving honorably during the Korean War. He was very proud of his service and wore his veteran ball cap whenever he left the house.
He met his wife Virginia in Wichita and married in 1956. After the birth of their two children, Edward and Audrey, they moved to Virginia's native state of Arkansas, settling into the Fort Smith area. Richard worked as a route salesman for Frito Lay until retirement. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Alma.
Richard embraced life and had many passions, including cooking and trying new foods. Thanksgiving was always a big production and Richard's turkey gravy was always the highlight. He was an ace card player who could rarely be beat in poker. Richard loved music and fell in love with the singer Rise Stevens when he first heard her in grade school. As an adult, his tastes turned to opera and he was a big fan of Luciano Pavarotti, who he once saw live.
He particularly enjoyed being with his grandchildren and found exciting ways to interact. As a senior citizen, Richard adapted to new technologies and could be found playing video games with his family, discovering new apps on his phone, or reading the news on his computer. At the age of 80, Richard did a tandem skydive jump with his granddaughter, Lauren. He had made plans to do it again at the age of 90 but was just cut short.
Later in life, Richard found a new love with Joanne Guest who has been his friend and companion of the last five years. He treasured Joanne and their relationship and once again showed his own capacity to give love and to be worthy of love in return.
Richard lived a grateful life and was always saying "thank you." Even in his last days at the hospital, he would tell anyone who walked in the room "thank you" whether they were a doctor, a nurse, an aid or someone emptying the trash. To be around Richard meant that you too would feel appreciated and in turn be grateful for knowing him.
He loved and enjoyed his family and was a dedicated and loyal husband, father and man of faith. He understood and valued love, patience and perseverance. Throughout his life, Richard made it his priority to be "worthy of love." He was truly the best of role models and was deeply loved by family, friends and anyone who came to know him.
As Richard taught his family: Always love, always be patient, always be honest, always be kind, have fun and find the joy in life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Virginia Walters; and his sister, Annette Caulkins.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Joanne Guest; his son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Tonya Walters; his daughter and son-in-law, Audrey and Justin Schaper; his grandchildren, Todd and Scarlett Thomas, Lauren and Kevin Crawford, Kendra and Jared Butler, Michael Schaper, Chris Walters, and Joshua Walters; and his great-grandchildren, Kassidy Butler, Lacey Thomas, Jay Butler, Asa Thomas, Bernadette Crawford and Romi Thomas.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Alma City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Allen Family Funeral Options in Plano, Texas.
There will be no visitation.
Mr. Walters was a lifelong dog lover. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the ASPCA at secure.aspca.org/donate/memorial
or by calling (800) 628-0028.