Richard Watson

Richard Albert Watson, 65, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; four daughters, Bonnie Thomas, Josolyn Sexton, Heathers Demers and Debra Watson; a son, Patrick Wilson; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



