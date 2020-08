Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Watson

Richard Alford Watson, 66, of Alma died Aug. 23, 2020, at his home.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Dianna; two daughters, Susan and Sara Watson; a son, Daniel Fletcher; two sisters, Cheryl Black and Margaret Dutcher; a brother, Scott Watson; and numerous grandchildren.



