Richard Wingfield
Richard Len Wingfield, 67, of Little Rock passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 16, 1953.
Richard grew up in Charleston, where he played football and basketball. He attended the University of Arkansas. He lived a full life, loved to travel and could always be counted on for a funny one-liner. He followed politics closely, being that he grew up living next door to Dale Bumpers and his family. He also worked for Gov. David Pryor.
He worked in the hunting industry for many years, as well as various other sales jobs. Richard loved animals and volunteered at animal shelters later in his life. He was also an avid Razorbacks sports fan. He was very lucky to have had many meaningful friendships in his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Thelma (Penix) Wingfield.
He is survived by a daughter, Rachel Wingfield of Hot Springs; and a brother, Robert Wingfield of Barling.
Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18 at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Charleston. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
.