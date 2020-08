Or Copy this URL to Share

Rick Andrews

Richard "Rick" Andrews, 70, of Poteau died Aug. 23, 2020, in Fort Smith.

No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; two daughters, Kristin Andrews-Harrison and Tracy Andrews-Payton; a son, Richard Andrews; a sister, Carol Allen; and six grandchildren.



