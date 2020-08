Or Copy this URL to Share

Rick Carter

Rick Carter, 59, of Roland died Aug. 13, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow.

He is survived by his wife, Renee; two sons, Andrew Martin and Dylan Carter; two sisters, Teresa Martin and Nancy Collins; and brother, Mike Carter; and two grandchildren.



