Rick Mayfield
Rick "Rigger D" W. Mayfield of Ozark passed from this earthly world on July 17, 2020, in Fort Smith following an accidental fall in his home. He was born July 1, 1957, in Ozark to the late Shelba J. Pledger Barham and Billy W. Mayfield.
He was married to and widowed by Mureen "Denise" Mayner Mayfield, who could brighten any day with her smile, twinkling eyes and bubbling laughter. Although he had no children of his own, Denise blessed him with the opportunity of helping to raise her three children, Camella Campbell Johnson and Wesley T. Campbell, both of Ozark, and Brandi Shock of Vilonia. In turn, they blessed him with being a grandpa to Hailie and Jadie Johnson and Braxton White, all of Ozark, Mick "Wild Bill" William Campbell and Kaidence Campbell, both of North Carolina, and Jeradon and Jacob Shock, both of Vilonia. He is also survived by two sisters, Beverly J. Davis of Ozark and Lisa K. Sampley of Altus; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He lived in the Ozark-Altus area most his life with the exception of his hitch in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he did a tour in the Fiji Islands. He studied respiratory therapy but spent most of his adult life working as a roughneck in the oilfield, before the days of computerization, anger management reprimands and air conditioned dog houses, when fingers were lost in gloves, toes were frozen in steel toe boots and 150 pound tools were heaved around on the rig floor where you'd stick to frozen metal in the winter and worked a shift in greasy, sweat-drenched clothes in the sweltering Arkansas heat; but that's what he did for the most part and seemed quite fond of the memories of those days and the men he worked with. He retired as a mechanic technician from Ford.
Rick lived out his days on Cataberry Run in his dream home that he and Denise built a few years before her passing. He wore many hats in his day: the hat of a son, grandson, brother, cousin, uncle, dad and grandpa, and he built many lifelong friendships, but most of all he was a Marine. Semper Fi, Corporal.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23 at Liberty Cemetery, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
