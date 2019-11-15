|
|
Rick Reedy
Richard Steven Reedy, 61, of Fort Smith passed from this life Nov. 10, 2019, in Anthony, Kan. Rick was born Feb. 13, 1958, in Fairmont, W. Va., to Charles and Dorothy Long Reedy. He was a 32nd degree Mason and active on many committees in the River Valley including being a board member at Area Agency on Aging and the Sebastian County Criminal Coordination Committee, a chairman for the Sebastian Retired Citizens Association and an executive member on the Crawford/Sebastian County Development Council and River Valley Food Bank Advisory Council. His love for the outdoors and firearms was evident by his involvement with the Pajaro Gun Club, Fort Smith Gun Club and Old Fort Gun Club. Rick was active in local government, being a member of the quorum court and justice of the peace for District 13. Along with his wife Karla, he successfully operated Rick's Used Auto Parts and Sales since 1982. Rick had a passion for racing, sponsoring many teams as well as his own NASCAR Slim Jim All-Pro Team for three years. Rick cared deeply for his community and worked tirelessly promoting Fort Smith and Sebastian County. Generous almost to a fault, Rick was selfless in giving, assisting and helping people, sometimes giving complete strangers auto parts and even auto repairs. Rick was a member at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where he volunteered his efforts whenever possible.
Rick is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karla; their son, Tyler; their daughters, Tiffany Robinson and her husband Dennis and Kira Sheley and her husband Brandon; three grandchildren, Ricki Ranee Robinson, Kelsey Todd and Jenny Robinson; his great-granddaughter, Avalyn; two sisters, Beth Reedy and Janie Huber; two brothers, Bud and Randy Reedy; as well as his four-legged friends, Jewels Reedy and his constant companion Sambo Reedy.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sylvia Reed.
Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Rosary was said Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with visitation following the rosary.
Honorary pallbearers are Dennis Robinson, Travis Vaughn, Billy Gibson, Troy Pratt, Barry Parsons, Steve Werley, Steve Gordon, Eric Edmondson, Chuck Knight, Scottie Anderson, Kenny Hollamon and Charlie Haley.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 16, 2019