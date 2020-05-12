|
Rick Ross
Rick Ross, 66, of Branch passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 29, 1954, in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hank Ross Jr.
He is survived by a son, Rick Ross and wife Stephanie of Magazine; his mother, Anna Sue Bengston of Mannford, Okla.; five sisters, Linda Wait and Donna Venable, both of Florida, Janice Knudson of Branch and Robin Crabtree Wallace and Charm Brown, both of Fort Smith; three brothers, Russell Maurer of Oklahoma, Robin Maurer of Florida and Randall Maurer of Las Vegas; two grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on May 13, 2020