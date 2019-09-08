|
Rickey Miller Sr.
Rickey James Miller Sr., 65, of Arkadelphia, formerly of New Blaine, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Hickory Grove Cemetery, near Midway, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
He is survived by his companion, Janice Bridges; two daughters, Laura Murray of Scranton and Chelsea Fox of Arkadelphia; a son, Rickey Miller Jr. of Lamar; a sister, Donna Abbe of Midlothian, Texas; six brothers, Ronnie, Randy and Tim Miller, all of Midway, Larry Miller of Hagarville, Roger Miller of Dublin and Jeff Miller of Branson, Mo.; and eight grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 9, 2019