|
|
Rickey Sutton
Rickey Dale Sutton, 64, of Muldrow passed from this life on March 9, 2020, at his home. He was born April 17, 1955, in Sallisaw to the late Denton Albert and Bobbie Ruth Woodward Sutton. Rickey worked as a concrete mason after leaving the U.S. Navy. He learned the trade from his father, Denton. Rickey's job as a concrete mason took him away from his family and home, often for extended periods of time. When he returned home, he brought with him wild stories and adventures from life on the road. Rickey had the best sense of humor and was always able to make you laugh even through the hardest of times. He had a knack for humor and his delivery and comedic timing was always spot on. Rickey always saw the best in people and trusted much too easily.
When his grandson, Korben, was born his entire world changed. Korben was the light of his life, his best buddy, sidekick and partner in crime.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary "Pete" Sutton; several nephews; and a niece.
Rickey is survived by his wife, Dorothy Lynn Sutton; a daughter and son-in-law, Whitney Sutton and Jimmy Coughran of Muldrow; a son and daughter-in-law, Dustin Sutton and Diane Wilson of Sallisaw; a grandson Korben Xander Sutton; two brothers, Jerry Sutton of Muldrow and Jimmy Sutton of Ozark; and his favorite niece, Shana Sutton of Spring Creek, Nev.
The family will greet friends and celebrate Rickey's life beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are encouraged to share funny and meaningful stories about his life. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 13, 2020