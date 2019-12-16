Home

Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
(918) 962-2555
Rickie McKinney Obituary
Rickie McKinney
Rickie "Mouse" McKinney was born Aug. 14, 1949, in Firebaugh, Calif., to Dalton William and Mabel Lee (Bourne) McKinney. He passed away Dec. 14, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 70. Mouse was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3860 in Spiro.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sparky and Mabel McKinney.
He is survived by two daughters, Penny Gragg and Amanda Minks and husband Kevin; three grandchildren, Walker Gragg, Parker Minks and Maci Minks; a sister, Brenda Riddle and husband Buck; three brothers, Ronnie McKinney and wife Jeanie, Stanley McKinney and wife Judy and Paul McKinney and wife Angie; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
The family will have a gathering to celebrate Rickie's life from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the Eagles Club in Spiro. Cremation services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com to sign Mouse's online guestbook.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 19, 2019
