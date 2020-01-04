|
Ricky Alexander
Ricky K. Alexander, 65, of Fort Smith passed from this life Jan. 1, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born June 15, 1954, in Ada, Okla., to the late Hugh and Norma Alexander. Ricky was a 1972 graduate of Southside High School and a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. He retired as president of Alexander Drilling Inc. He was blessed with a close, loving family and had many friends, far too numerous to mention.
Ricky was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Tonietta Alexander.
Ricky is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cathy; a daughter, Laura Betts and her husband Luke of Greenwood; a son, Alan Alexander and wife NeShaydith of Pocola; two grandchildren, Elliott and Duncan Alexander; and a brother, Ronny Alexander.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Steve Walker, Wayne Fitch, Ricky Peerson, Bill Bryant, Kent Magrini and Billy Clark.
Honorary pallbearers are Darwin Hale and the members of Ricky's fantasy football league.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 5, 2020