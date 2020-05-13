Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Funeral service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Ricky Bay


1958 - 2020
Ricky Bay Obituary
Ricky Bay
Ricky Joe Bay, 61, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 21, 1958, in Yuma, Ariz. He was retired. He loved motorcycles, helping others, and his family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Paul Bay; his mother, Wanda Rasdon; a sister, Patsy Bay; and a nephew, Tony Bay.
He is survived by three brothers, James, Steve and Kenny Bay; a sister, Margie Russell; three daughters, Crystal and Micheal Lott, B.J. and Dusty Gregory and Debbie Cristee; four granddaughters, Annie Grober, Joleen Grober, Shelby Cristee and Gabrielle Cristee; and a grandson, Tony Riley.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14 at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 14, 2020
