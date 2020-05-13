|
Ricky Bay
Ricky Joe Bay, 61, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 21, 1958, in Yuma, Ariz. He was retired. He loved motorcycles, helping others, and his family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Paul Bay; his mother, Wanda Rasdon; a sister, Patsy Bay; and a nephew, Tony Bay.
He is survived by three brothers, James, Steve and Kenny Bay; a sister, Margie Russell; three daughters, Crystal and Micheal Lott, B.J. and Dusty Gregory and Debbie Cristee; four granddaughters, Annie Grober, Joleen Grober, Shelby Cristee and Gabrielle Cristee; and a grandson, Tony Riley.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14 at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 14, 2020