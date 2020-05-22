|
Ricky Cheek
Ricky Harold Cheek, 67, of Fort Smith passed away May 21, 2020, at his home. He was born April 23, 1953, to Harold and Loretta (Wheeler) Cheek. He was a chemical engineer and formerly worked for Halliburton, then worked for Mud Man as an engineering consultant. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving in Special Forces combat control. After his service, Ricky became a pilot.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his wife, Lynda of the home; his mother, Loretta Hicks and husband Roy of Greenwood; a daughter, Challis Carter of Fort Smith; two sons, Nathan Cheek and Will Cheek and wife Rebecca, both of Fort Smith; a brother, DeWayne Evans of Fort Smith; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial of cremains will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 24, 2020