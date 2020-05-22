Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ricky Cheek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricky Cheek

Send Flowers
Ricky Cheek Obituary
Ricky Cheek
Ricky Harold Cheek, 67, of Fort Smith died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial of cremains will be at the U.S. National Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Lynda; a daughter, Challis Carter; two sons, Nathan and Will Cheek; his mother, Loretta Hicks and husband Roy; a brother, DeWayne Evans; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Published in Times Record on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ricky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -