Ricky Cheek


1953 - 2020
Ricky Cheek Obituary
Ricky Cheek
Ricky Harold Cheek, 67, of Fort Smith died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial of cremains will be at the U.S. National Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Lynda; a daughter, Challis Carter; two sons, Nathan and Will Cheek; his mother, Loretta Hicks and husband Roy; a brother, DeWayne Evans; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Published in Times Record on May 23, 2020
