Ricky Lee Fore, 61, of Arkoma passed away Oct. 22, 2019. He was born Aug. 24, 1958, in Rolla, Mo. He was of the Baptist faith, a U.S. Navy veteran and a truck driver for FedEx.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte of the home; a son, Earon Moody of Rolla; his mother, Wanda Fore of Poteau; and two sisters, Tammy Fore of Poteau and Teri Richmond of Mansfield.
Family-held memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Pilot Knob Cemetery in Vida, Mo. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 31, 2019
