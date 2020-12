Or Copy this URL to Share

Ricky Guidry

Ricky "Cajun Joe" Guidry, 53, died Nov. 25, 2020.

Memorial service will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Springhill Park (Pavillion 2 and 5) in Barling. Arrangements are under direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Selman; two children, Angel Sartain and Zach Guidry; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



